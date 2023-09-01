TOLLAND — Detectives have made an arrest in the KeyBank robbery investigation, which occurred in early August.
According to Connecticut State Police, on Aug. 4, at approximately 11:27 a.m., Troop C in Tolland received a report of a bank robbery at KeyBank located on Storrs Road in Willimantic.
No injuries were reported and responding investigators learned that no weapon had been displayed.
A male suspect left the area in an older model maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspect had stolen approximately $2,900 from the bank, according to State Police.
During the investigation, detectives obtained images of the suspect and the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which were shared with the public in an effort to identify the individual.
In response, members of the public reached out to State Police investigators and provided information leading to the positive identification of the male suspect, Robert Doyle, 38, formerly of Plainfield, Connecticut.
Following an extensive investigation, detectives applied for and were granted an extraditable arrest warrant.
With the assistance of the Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force and USSS Special Agents assigned to the MWI Unit, Doyle was tracked down at a homeless shelter in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he was detained and subsequently extradited back to Connecticut.
On Thursday, Doyle was arrested and transported to Troop C, where he was processed and charged with robbery in the second degree, larceny in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.
Doyle was held on a court-set bond of $250,000 and transferred to the Hartford Correctional Center, pending his arraignment, scheduled on Friday in Rockville Superior Court.