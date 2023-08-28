A regional, magnet high school has a new principal at the helm.
Edward “Ted” Keleher began working as principal at Quinebaug Middle College in late July.
“Ted’s experience in both large and small districts provides him with a breadth of leadership knowledge, experience and connections,” EASTCONN Director of K-12 Student Services Diane Dugas said. “His desire to lead in a small community where he can get to know each student and their family, work with staff and partnerships to continue to grow opportunities building upon QMC’s strengths will bring great success to QMC.”
