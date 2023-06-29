1 Arrested following Shooting Wednesday

MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WILLIMANTIC- A 16 year-old male Willimantic resident accused of attempted murder was arrested by Willimantic police after a shooting on Summit Street Wednesday evening.
The juvenile received the following charges: criminal attempt of murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, stealing a firearm and third-degree criminal mischief.
Willimantic Police did not identify the suspect because he is a juvenile.
The suspect was held on an “order to detain" in lieu of a bond and transferred to a juvenile detention center.
In an e-mail Thursday night, Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller said the suspect's court date is "in flux," but he may appear in Danielson Superior Court on Friday.
Willimantic Police received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night by a caller who said a drive-by shooting had just occurred on Summit Street near Jackson St.
According to police, officers found multiple shell casings, confirming that a shooting had occurred.
Officers determined that no one was injured.
Police said the suspect shot at his “intended victim” multiple times on Summit Street, striking the vehicle the victim was driving.
Officers started searching the area for the suspect vehicle after nearby witnesses provided a description of it.
The vehicle was found on West Avenue and officers conducted a felony motor vehicle stop.
Police detained the occupants of the vehicle, three adults and the suspect, safely, a press release from Willimantic police stated.
Police said they found a handgun within the suspect vehicle.
According to police, officers checked the gun’s serial number and determined that it was stolen from a Willimantic resident in April.
