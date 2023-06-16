MICHELLE WARREN
WILLIMANTIC- Speaking during the graduation ceremony Friday night, Windham High School Valedictorian Katherine Gutierrez Magdaleno told her classmates that their struggles have made them stronger -both individually and as a class.
The graduates, she said, have matured during their four years in high school.
Gutierrez Magdaleno said it is up to them to carve out their futures.
“We are no longer the kids we used to be,” she said. “We decide who we are and where we want to go in life.”
Gutierrez Magdaleno was one of 129 people who graduated during the ceremony, which was held in the Geissler Gymnasium at Eastern Connecticut State University.
She told her peers that no matter what they do in life, they must “never forget where we came from.”
Gutierrez Magdaleno, who was honored as the “student of the year” Friday night, expressed appreciation to her parents, who immigrated from Mexico to the United States 25 years ago.
“They sacrificed so much to give us a life we never had,” she said.
The Windham High graduates were accepted to more than 50 colleges and universities.
Others have chosen to enter the military, technical school or the workforce.
Regardless of where their lives take them, Salutatorian Pamela Delgado Marquina told the graduates to “do what makes you happy.”
“The future is in our hands,” she said.
For Delgado Marquina and Gutierrez Magdaleno, the next chapter includes attending college at the University of Connecticut.
Delgado Marquina said she and her classmates have all had “unforeseen” challenges, but they “got through them.”
“Now, we’re stronger than ever, with the world at our fingertips,” she said.
Delgado Marquina dedicated her graduation to her parents, who were immigrants.
“She is the most selfless person I know,” she said, referring to her mother. “If it wasn’t for my mom’s high expectations, I don’t think I would be here giving this speech.”
Delgado Marquina said her father is the “hardest worker I know.”
During their speech, Windham High teachers Melanie Godbout, Lindsay Hepple and Windham High Teacher of the Year Nicole Nagel advised the graduates to “try new things” and “enjoy the ride.”
After advising the graduates to “never forget to dance,” they and other staff members demonstrated their dance moves.
During the event, staff members presented one student in each department with an honor cord in recognition of their accomplishments.
Students were also awarded the seal of biliteracy, an honor from the state, during the event.
Some students were recognized for their exemplary work on their capstone projects.
Windham Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg said that despite ongoing disruptions caused by the construction in the building, the graduates were responsible for much of the progress made at the school this year.
“The class of 2023-all of you- were part of that,” she said.
Youngberg said their accomplishments included both athletic and academic achievements, noting that the school “continues to excel regionally” in athletics.
“You have had a huge part in our trajectory,” she said. “I look forward to hearing about your mark on the world.”
Windham Board of Education Chairwoman Lynne Ide, the mother of three Windham High graduates, told the graduates their lives are “full of potential and possibility.”
“You have had to weather a lot to get through high school,” she said.
Ide referred to the challenges caused by the pandemic, noting that the graduates had to undergo quarantine, remote learning and isolation from their friends.
She told the graduates that “resilience is a powerful tool.”
“High hopes can guide you to your North Star and the one true thing that you want from your life,” Ide said.
