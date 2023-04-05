STORRS — People became rowdy after the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team’s National Championship win Monday night, leading to destruction of campus property, arrests and transportation to area hospitals.
The vandalism primarily consisted of broken light poles in the center of campus, broken glass in windows in some nearby buildings and a Student Union door, a vehicle turned on its side and fires set in trash dumpsters and on wooden benches.
According to UConn Spokesperson and Manager of Media Relations Stephanie Reitz, as of Tuesday morning, 15 people had been arrested and charged with various crimes. Most of the people who were arrested were UConn students.
As of Tuesday morning, Reitz said that 16 people were transported to area hospitals for evaluation of injuries, none of which were considered to be significant.
UConn Facilities Operations crews were on campus overnight and into Tuesday morning to document and clean up the damage. As of Tuesday morning, the damage estimates were still being determined.
Classes and academic operations continued as regularly scheduled on Tuesday.
“The vast majority of those celebrating the Husky victory last night did so safely and responsibly,” Reitz said. “A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game.”
As of Tuesday morning, UConn Police continued to investigate the vandalism and other potential criminal offenses that occurred. Those responsible will face arrest and, if they are students, sanctions up to and including expulsion.
Follow the Chronicle on Twitter – @theCTChronicle