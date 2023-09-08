Caption for Caption for North Campus Residence Hall Complex-Storrs Mansfield-January 30, 2023

The minor that had been injured while helping a UConn student move into the North Campus Residence Halls complex on Aug. 27 was pronounced dead Monday.

 Connor Linskey

STORRS — A 16-year-old died Monday from injuries sustained after being hit by a car on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus Aug. 27.

