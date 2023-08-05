16 year-old taken to Hospital following Accident

WILLIMANTIC-A 16 year-old male Willimantic resident was transported to Windham Community Memorial Hospital Friday evening after the bicycle he was riding collided with a car on Main Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILLIMANTIC-A 16 year-old male Willimantic resident was transported to Windham Community Memorial Hospital Friday evening after the bicycle he was riding collided with a car on Main Street.
According to a report from Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, which was issued this morning, firefighters were dispatched to the accident at 6:58 p.m.
He reported that the accident happened in front of Rec Park, in the area of 50 Main St
Scrivener said firefighters found the individual had been hit by the car at a low speed while on his bicycle.
Dispatchers requested Lifestar, which was unable to fly due to weather conditions.
Scrivener said the patient denied serious injury, but he had left an impression on the passenger side windshield of the car.
He reported that the patient was transported to Windham Hospital by a Windham ambulance with Windham Hospital paramedics on board.
No further information was available from the fire department, as the patient is underage.
Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter-@mwarrentc.