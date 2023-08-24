Accident Main Street Willimantic 8-23-23

An 18 year-old New York woman who had a medical emergency was transported to the hospital after being involved in a two-car accident on Main Street Tuesday morning.

 Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC — An 18 year-old female New York resident was transported to the hospital after being involved in a two-car, head-on accident on Main Street Tuesday morning.

