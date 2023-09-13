WILLIMANTIC- A male patient was taken to Windham Community Memorial Hospital this afternoon following a three-car, weather-related accident on Main Street.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Main and Wilson streets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILLIMANTIC- A male patient was taken to Windham Community Memorial Hospital this afternoon following a three-car, weather-related accident on Main Street.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Main and Wilson streets.
Willimantic firefighters were dispatched at 3:28 p.m.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said one individual was transported to the hospital by a Mansfield ambulance after the accident, which was weather-related.
Mansfield firefighters provided mutual aid at the scene.
“Our ambulance was out on another call,” Scrivener said.
Willimantic Fire Capt. Scott Card said a male in his mid to upper 20s was transported to Windham Hospital.
He said there were no passengers in the vehicles and the other two drivers were uninjured.
Card said two of the vehicles drove away from the scene but one had moderate damage.
According to Scrivener, one lane of the road was closed for approximately 20 minutes.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Main Street accident was the only weather-related accident in Willimantic.
However, the rainstorm caused several areas in the Thread City to flood in a short period of time.
In some areas, cars stalled.
The Social Security Administration building at Tyler Square closed after flooding occurred there.
Scrivener reported that there were five cars in the parking lot over there and one was floating.
There was also a dumpster that was floating.
Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter-@mwarrentc.