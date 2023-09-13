Willi Accident involves Minor Injuries

Emergency responders in Willimantic were busy responding to several weather-related incidents today, including flooding.

Shown here is Tyler Square during the heavy rainstorm.

photo taken by Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC- A male patient was taken to Windham Community Memorial Hospital this afternoon following a three-car, weather-related accident on Main Street.

  The accident occurred at the intersection of Main and Wilson streets. 