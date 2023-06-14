$50k Reward offered in 2016 Willi Homicide Case

MICHELLE WARREN
WILLIMANTIC-A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about the homicide of 73 year-old William Alvarado in Willimantic in Sept. 2016.
The reward was announced during a press conference at the Willimantic Police Department station this morning.
“This remains an active, open investigation and we’re hoping that tips could lead the way to figuring out the pieces of the puzzle to solving this case,” Michael Sheldon, Supervisory Inspector of the Connecticut Cold Case Unit, said. “As you see, the family has waited almost seven years and they’re hopeful that we could do something to help them.”
He thanked Windham State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney for requesting the reward, as well as Gov. Ned Lamont for approving the reward.
Mahoney said she recently asked the Connecticut Cold Case Unit and the chief state’s attorney office to take over the investigation from the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad.
“If anyone knows anything, please come forward and get him the justice he deserves,” said Alvarado’s niece, Melissa Alvarado Lee.
Police ruled the death a homicide after Alvarado was found dead in his apartment at John Ashton Towers, which is at 621 Valley St., on Sept. 7, 2016.
After conducting an autopsy, the chief medical examiner’s office ruled that Alvarado was killed during a homicide.
Personnel in the chief medical examiner's office also determined that Alvarado died from stab wounds to his neck as well as injuries to his arteries, trachea and lungs.
“We do believe that William knew his killer well and we’re going to pursue every lead possible,” Sheldon said.
The apartment building where Alvarado lived is run by the Willimantic Housing Authority.
According to the housing authority’s website, the building contains federally-subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people.
During the press conference, Alvarado Lee and other family members wore t-shirts with a picture of Alvarado that said “William deserves justice.”
Alvarado Lee described her uncle as a “sweet” and “trusting individual” who may have “befriended the wrong person.”
She said she feels her uncle knew the perpetrator.
“I think it’s just very unsettling for us,” Alvarado Lee said.
Carmen Everett said Alvarado, who was her childrens’ uncle, never got in trouble with the law.
She described him as a “loving” and “humble” person who “would not hurt a fly.”
“Hopefully, we will have someone behind bars that does not need to be out there, who will hurt someone else,” she said.
Mahoney said that while Alvarado would not come back, there would be some “peace” for the family to know the person who killed him was caught.
Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey said he “didn’t mean to brag” but the Willimantic Police have a good record of solving crimes.
He said it is “rare” for police to not be able to solve a crime, noting that officers in the department are “pretty sharp.”
“Unfortunately, this is one of those ones we’re having a tough time with,” Hussey said. “We need the public’s help.”
When asked to comment on the complications of the case, he deferred to the state’s attorney’s office and cold case unit.
Mahoney declined to comment on the complications of the case.
After the press conference, Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers expressed confidence in law enforcement.
“I am confident that we will eventually get this person or persons,” he said. “I feel for the family.”
Rivers said often, crimes are solved when “everyone comes together.”
“If you do something here, you’re going to get caught,” he said, referring to Willimantic.
Those with information about the case are asked to call the Connecticut Cold Case unit at 1-866-623-8058.
The tip line is toll-free and tips will remain anonymous.
Tips can also be e-mailed to cold.case@ct.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 962., Rocky Hill Ct., 06067.
