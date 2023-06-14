$50k Reward offered in 2016 Willi Homicide Case

Windham State's Attorney Anne Mahoney spoke about a $50,000 reward being offered for information about the 2016 homicide of 73 year-old William Alvarado during a press conference at the Willimantic Police station this morning. 

 Alvarado was found dead in his Willimantic apartment at John J. Ashton Towers.

 MICHELLE WARREN

@mwarrentc