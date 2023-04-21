Hebron RHAM Sign October 2 2004

RHAM High School.

 File Photo

The Hebron Citizens Green Committee has set a new date for its annual shredding service for residents of Andover, Hebron and Marlborough.

The 9th annual Shred Day will now be held April 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The event was originally scheduled for this past November but had to be postponed.

Tags