The Hebron Citizens Green Committee has set a new date for its annual shredding service for residents of Andover, Hebron and Marlborough.
The 9th annual Shred Day will now be held April 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The event was originally scheduled for this past November but had to be postponed.
All attendees can bring up to five boxes or paper bags of sensitive household documents to the event, which is held in the parking lot of RHAM High School. People remain in the vehicles and volunteers will remove them to be shredded.
The event is offered free of charge, but donations of canned goods for the food pantry at Hebron Interfaith Human Services will be accepted.
The school is located at 85 Wall Street in Hebron.