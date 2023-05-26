Ask any gardener what their worst chore is, and the majority would agree that weeding nears the top of the list. It’s a never-ending battle of pulling out unwanted plants while protecting plants they aim to grow. But it’s an important part of gardening. Weeds compete with flowers and vegetables for water and nutrients. In addition, they can attract unwanted pests and diseases. Mulch and weed barriers can offer some preventive measures but eventually weeds will return and while herbicides are effective there is a risk of damaging desirable plants when killing the unwanted ones. Not only do weeds grow in garden beds; pathways and patios are notorious for growing weeds between pavers. All this can take a physical toll on the back and knees. But there is a method that is gaining popularity with home gardeners: flame weeding.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.