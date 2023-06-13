WILLIMANTIC — Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school’s 2023 graduating class started high school at a unique time.
After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a global health emergency on Jan. 31, 2020, students spent a significant amount of time being educated remotely.
Reflecting on her time at ACT, Co-Valedictorian Annabel Brown said she was proud of the graduating class for going to high school during the pandemic.
“I feel like we kind of got the best route because we didn’t miss any of our senior activities,” she said.
WHO lifted the global health emergency last month.
Brown, a Lebanon resident, shares the No. 1 rank in her class with someone she knows well - her longtime neighbor, Samantha Perry.
She said she said it is an honor to be named valedictorian.
“I feel good,” Brown said.
According to ACT Principal Sarah Mallory, the valedictorians and the salutatorian were close this year, noting that all three of the ladies were ranked No. 1 at one point during high school. The salutatorian of the 2023 graduating class is Sterling resident Madison Dufault.
ACT is administered by EASTCONN, a public, non-profit, regional educational services center. Students from many different towns attend the small high school, which is on Main Street in Willimantic.
There are seven pathways at ACT: acting, creative writing, dance, media arts, technical theater, integrated arts and management and music.
In the fall, Brown will study women and gender studies at the University of Connecticut.
She said she doesn’t know how she wants to use her degree yet.
“I want to do something I’m passionate about and see where that takes me,” Brown said.
She said the personal nature of ACT “makes it harder to leave.”
However, after four years in high school, Brown said she is ready to embark on the next chapter.
“I feel like I already have one foot out the door,” she said. “I think a lot of us do. I’m excited to start the next chapter.”
Brown, who was in the creative writing program, reflected on her time at ACT, where she learned how to run a show and “talk to people professionally.”
She said she will miss the intimate feel at the school, where she is one of only 44 people in her graduating class.
“You definitely get one-on-one attention here and get things you don’t have at other schools,” Brown said.
Brown participated in the newspaper club, including as an editor her freshman year, prom committee her junior year, National Honor Society her junior and senior year and climate and culture committee her senior years.