WILLIMANTIC — As she prepares to embark on the next phase of her life, Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school co-valedictorian Samantha Perry is having mixed emotions about leaving high school.
“I’m super happy to start over and meet new people and figure out my future,” she said.
However, Perry, who lives in Lebanon, said she is sad to leave people she has been close to in high school.
“I think I’m going to miss the community and how close we all are,” said Perry, who is one of two valedictorians. “In the public schools, they don’t have that.”
Unlike other high schools, ACT is unique because it has an intimate feel. There are only 44 students in the graduating class at ACT, which is administered by EASTCONN, a regional educational services center. Students from many different towns attend the school, which is on Main Street in Willimantic.
ACT students study one of the following pathways: acting, creative writing, dance, media arts, technical theater, integrated arts and management and music.
ACT Principal Sarah Mallory said the race for valedictorian and salutatorian was really close this year, with two being honored as valedictorian: Perry, who was in the dance program, and Lebanon resident Annabel Brown, who was in the creative writing program.
For Perry, the next chapter includes attending college. Starting in the fall, she will study nursing at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.
Nursing runs in Perry’s family.
Her mother has worked as a nurse in obstetrics and currently works in the cardiac intensive care unit at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Perry’s aunt is a nurse at Windham Community Memorial Hospital in Willimantic.
While Perry doesn’t know what type of nursing she wants to go into, she said she knows she wants to “help people and save lives.”
Her career goals have changed over the years. As a child, Perry wanted to be a teacher.
“I read my stuffed animals books,” she said.
While at ACT, Perry kept busy. She was a member of the junior and senior prom committees, yearbook, student dance company and National Honor Society.
After injuring her spine, Perry said she “fell out of love” with dance and isn’t sure if she wants to dance in college.
“It caused me a lot of pain, sweat and tears,” she said, noting that she is completely healed now.