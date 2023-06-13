ACT SAL PHOTO Dufault

Madison Dufault.

 Contributed Photo

WILLIMANTIC — Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school Salutatorian Madison Dufault has wanted to be a dermatologist or cosmetologist since middle school.

Someday, the Sterling resident even hopes to open a beauty school with her sister, Gracie, who is going to Norwich Technical High School for hairdressing.

Tags