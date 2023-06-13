WILLIMANTIC — Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school Salutatorian Madison Dufault has wanted to be a dermatologist or cosmetologist since middle school.
Someday, the Sterling resident even hopes to open a beauty school with her sister, Gracie, who is going to Norwich Technical High School for hairdressing.
Dufault, who studied dance at ACT, said it was a surprise to be honored as salutatorian of the 2023 graduating class.
She said she is not “emotionally” ready to leave high school, noting she “likes the small community” at ACT.
“I think this school definitely helped me be independent and speak up well,” Dufault said.
There are only 44 people in the ACT graduating class, who graduated during a ceremony at Shaboo Stage in Willimantic Friday night. The school, which is on Main Street in Willimantic, is administered by EASTCONN, a public, non-profit regional education center.
Students at ACT chose one of seven pathways: acting, creative writing, dance, music, media arts, technical theater and integrated arts and management.
Those skills have helped her at her job.
Dufault currently works as a hostess at Tullis Tap House in Jewett City.
Like the two valedictorians, Lebanon residents Annabel Brown and Samantha Perry, Dufault will be attending college after high school.
Dufault, who will study business at the University of Connecticut, is the first in her family to go to college.
As a student at ACT, she kept very busy and was a member of the student dance company for three years at ACT, as well as being involved in yearbook, prom committee and National Honor Society.
Dufault said she may try out for the dance team at UConn.
“I still want to continue in dance, that’s for sure,” she said.
After graduating college, she plans to attend aesthetician school.
Dufault said she will miss the friends she’s gotten “very close with” at ACT as well as her dance teacher, Tiana Mancuso, who she had all four years.
“She’s definitely helped me come out of my shell,” she said.
The competition between the three ladies was very close during their four years in high school. ACT Principal Sarah Mallory said all three ladies were ranked no. 1 at one point.
“It’s just rare to find three kids that are so well-rounded and such good humans and invested in all that we have here,” she said.
Mallory said Dufault, Perry and Brown “roll with” whatever is “thrown” at them.