ACT PHOTO

Madison Hurley, left, Kylie McArthur, center, and Maximus Baruch Bouilly, right, rehearse a scene from Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park.”

 EASTCONN

WILLIMANTIC — Arts at the Capitol Theater students will showcase their acting chops while performing Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” this week.

Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at ACT, which is at 896 Main St. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.