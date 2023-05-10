WILLIMANTIC — Arts at the Capitol Theater students will showcase their acting chops while performing Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” this week.
Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at ACT, which is at 896 Main St. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
The production is family-friendly and is open to the public.
“We are excited to bring this well-loved play to life on our stage,” ACT Principal Sarah Mallory said. “Our students have been working hard to develop their characters and to dive into the time period to truly immerse themselves in the script.”
The story is about young newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter navigating their marriage. At one point, Corie Bratter sets up a blind date between her mother and an eccentric neighbor, causing a funny situation to arise. During the show, the couple learns to navigate their personal differences while recognizing that true love often involves compromise.
The following actors and actresses play the characters: Corie Bratter is played by senior Kylie McArthur, who lives in Putnam; Paul Bratter is played by senior Maximus Baruch Bouilly, who lives in Norwich; Victor Velasco is played by senior John Margelony, who lives in Vernon; Ethel Banks (Corie’s mother) is played by junior Madison Hurley, who lives in Norwich and the telephone repairman and delivery man roles are shared by junior Orpheus Wilson, who lives in Ellington, and sophomore Angelica Ramos Pagan, who lives in Willimantic.
“This beautifully-crafted romantic comedy stands the test of time throughout 60 years of social, economic, political and cultural upheaval in America,” ACT Director of Theater Sandra Evans-Abbott, who directs the production, said. “‘Barefoot’ provides audiences with a timeless affirmation that true love is about commitment, dedication and never going to bed angry.”
The stage managers on the production are senior Allison Root, a Southington resident, and sophomore Alexandra Popovic, an Ellington resident. Act scene and lighting design teacher Colin McNamee, costume design teacher Sarah Murphy and poster/sound design teacher Dan Boisvert are also involved with the production.
The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
People can reserve tickets by calling 860-465-5636 or purchase tickets at the box office one hour prior to each performance. Cash and checks will be accepted at the box office.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for students, seniors and military members and $5 for ACT students, ACT alumni and EASTCONN employees.
ACT is administered by EASTCONN, a public, non-profit regional educational service center established in 1980.