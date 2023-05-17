WILLIMANTIC — Student writers will share their work during “Coffeehouse: Metamorphosis” at the Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school tonight
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the school, which is at 896 Main St. Tickets cost $5.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILLIMANTIC — Student writers will share their work during “Coffeehouse: Metamorphosis” at the Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school tonight
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the school, which is at 896 Main St. Tickets cost $5.
Fiction and poetry pieces will be showcased.
Students collaborated with ACT music instructor Katherine Popovic’s composition class to create original music pieces to accompany lyrics by the writers.
Each student chose one piece to showcase during the event on Wednesday and the others will be highlighted during the next academic year.
In addition to creative writing, the following pathways are offered at ACT: acting, dance, integrated arts & management, media arts, music and technical theater.
ACT writers are recognized in many regional contests every year, including the Scholastic Writing Awards, the Eastern Literary Festival for High School Students and Breadloaf?, among others.