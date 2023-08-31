COVENTRY — After nearly 29 years as Coventry’s director of planning and development, Eric Trott has retired from the role.
Coventry Town Council Chair Lisa Thomas noted that Trott accomplished a lot during his time as town manager.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
COVENTRY — After nearly 29 years as Coventry’s director of planning and development, Eric Trott has retired from the role.
Coventry Town Council Chair Lisa Thomas noted that Trott accomplished a lot during his time as town manager.
“He brought an understanding of how to balance economic development with the character of our town. But he also brought success in doing that,” she said. “At a time when people are having difficulty filling their Main Streets, almost all of our Main Street storefronts are full.”
Trott had a lot of responsibilities in his role with the Town of Coventry, including working with the towns’ planning and zoning commission, zoning board of appeals as well as the senior housing alternatives study committee.
“He saw the writing and implementation of at least two plans of conservation and development, which is a state requirement that towns need to fulfill,” Thomas said.
Read the full story in the Friday print or e edition of the Chronicle