WILLIMANTIC— After some delays, town staff are hoping to resolve the electrical problems at the town parking garage and charge for parking soon.
“First of all, I apologize that it is not in place as of today,” Windham Town Engineer Bryan Tarbell said during the town council meeting on Tuesday.
Under an ordinance approved by the town council in April, the town was supposed to begin charging for parking on July 1. However, Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said Friday it is unclear if the charging ever began.
The ordinance indicates that daily, short-term passes cost $2 per hour between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and $1 per hour between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Long-term, day permit passes cost $50 for one month, $120 for three months, $200 for six months and $275 for 12 months.
