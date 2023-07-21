Parking

Michelle Warren

The town has been delayed charging for parking at the town parking garage, which is on Walnut Street. The parking fees were supposed to begin July 1.

WILLIMANTIC— After some delays, town staff are hoping to resolve the electrical problems at the town parking garage and charge for parking soon.

“First of all, I apologize that it is not in place as of today,” Windham Town Engineer Bryan Tarbell said during the town council meeting on Tuesday.