Stone House Road-Hebron-April 11, 2023

Stone House Road in Hebron.

 Connor Linskey | Staff

HEBRON — Several agencies spent approximately four hours at the scene of a fire in Hebron on Sunday evening.

Peter Starkel, chief of the Hebron Fire Department, said the call for a building/woods fire at 155 Stone House Road came in at 5:27 p.m.

Tags