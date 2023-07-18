Hebron Blackledge Country Club #1 June 13 2014

Blackledge Country Club in 2014.

 Roxanne Pandolfi | File

The AHM Charity Golf Tournament marks its 20th year this July.

The tournament raises funds for AHM Youth and Family Services, which provides counseling, mentoring, recovery support groups, performing arts programs, early childhood development programs, and more for families from Andover, Columbia, Hebron and Marlborough.

