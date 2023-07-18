The AHM Charity Golf Tournament marks its 20th year this July.
The tournament raises funds for AHM Youth and Family Services, which provides counseling, mentoring, recovery support groups, performing arts programs, early childhood development programs, and more for families from Andover, Columbia, Hebron and Marlborough.
The golf tournament will be held at the Blackledge Country Club in Hebron on July 21.
The cost is $125 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, participation in holes-in-one contests, raffle prizes, commemorative 20th anniversary tournament swag, snacks throughout the day, access to a hot dog cart on the course provided by Ted’s IGA Supermarket and a luncheon.
Volunteers are welcome to sign up to assist at the event and there are sponsorship opportunities for local businesses as well.
“With the support of our players and sponsors, this event benefits the mental health, drug abuse prevention, and youth and family services AHM provides for local children, teens, young adults, families, and seniors,” AHM fundraising coordinator Ann Marie Drury said.