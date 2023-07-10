Hebron town seal

AHM Youth and Family Services will offer a series of summer programs this July as part of its Health Matters initiative.

Health Matters is a mind and body wellness program funded by the Cigna Foundation for families from Andover, Columbia, Hebron and Marlborough to increase community participation and reduce risk factors for mental illness and substance abuse. AHM is located at 25 Pendleton Drive in Hebron.

