AHM Youth and Family Services will offer a series of summer programs this July as part of its Health Matters initiative.
Health Matters is a mind and body wellness program funded by the Cigna Foundation for families from Andover, Columbia, Hebron and Marlborough to increase community participation and reduce risk factors for mental illness and substance abuse. AHM is located at 25 Pendleton Drive in Hebron.
Five programs will be offered in July.
A Candle-Making Workshop will be held July 13 from 6:30-7 p.m. Aija Loomis from All Love Candles will teach participants how to make an English Garden scented candle form scratch. Participants must be at least aged 12. All materials are provided. The fee is $20 per person.
A Pottery Painting Class will be held on July 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. Tina Parsadanov of The Color House will teach participants how to create an Under the Sea themed mug. Children between the ages of 4 and 10 must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $20 per person.
From July 24-28, sessions will be offered in summer art themed to the ocean. Session I is held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children between the ages of 4 and 8, and Session II is for adults and children older than 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The cost is $50 per session.
From July 31-August 4, sessions will be offered in art themed to music and magic. Session I, again for children between the ages of 4 and 8, will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Session II for adults and children older than 8, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 .m. The cost is also $50 per session.
On July 29, adults and children over the age of 12 can attend a Charcuterie Board Workshop led by Emily Love of Make Food Lovely. Participants will learn how to mix colors, flavors and textures to edible centerpieces. The cost is $25 per person.