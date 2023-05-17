Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth and Family Services Bureau is once again eligible for an IMPACT Award from the Red Sox Foundation.
The awards focus on New England-based non-profit organizations that have a significant impact on improving mental health in their communities.
“We continue to respond to our communities’ evolving needs and commit to supporting recovery across New England,” a statement on the foundation’s website reads in part.
IMPACT stands for Inspiring More Philanthropy Across Charities Together. This is the 9th annual awards cycle.
The three organizations that receive the most votes from each state will receive grant funding: $10,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, and $2,000 for third place. The funding is also made possible with support from the Ruderman Family Foundation.
AHM was nominated for the grant competition in previous years, and placed second in 2021.