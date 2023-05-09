All 3 WD Budgets Approved

MICHELLE WARREN
WINDHAM/WILLIMANTIC-Taxpayers in Windham approved all three budgets during the referendum today.
“This is great,” Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo said tonight after the results were announced. “I’m very happy.”
The board of education budget was approved by a vote of 325 “yes” votes to 249 “no” votes.
The general government budget was approved by a vote of 351 “yes” votes to 223 “no” votes.
The Willimantic Taxing District budget was approved by a vote of 194 “yes” votes to 71 “no” votes.
DeVivo said he wished the voter turnout was higher.
“I would like to thank the voters that did take the time to come out and vote,” he said.
The taxpayer-funded portion of the board of education budget is $50,349,710, a $1,263,969, or 2.6 percent, increase.
However, that is not the full board of education budget, which also includes revenues.
The revenue amount for the board of education budget was unclear by presstime.
Cost drivers in the board of education budget include a health insurance increase, special education tuition increase, utilities increase, HVAC contract increase, transportation contract and fuel increase, increase in contracted
The general government operating budget is proposed at $19,697,860, a $1,748,451, or 9.7 percent, increase from the current budget.
Cost drivers in that budget include health insurance and 8.5 new positions.
The Willimantic Taxing District budget is proposed at $12,362,139, an increase of $187,467, or 1.54 percent, from the current budget.
Cost drivers in that budget include two new police officer positions and two new firefighter positions.
Taxpayers also approved the 2023-2024 general government capital improvement at $1,571,000.
That includes funding from a new dump truck, repair of HVAC system at town hall, clock tower repairs, road/sidewalk funding and much more.
The 2023-2024 board of education capital improvement contribution is proposed at $2,633,000, an $808,000, or 44.3 percent, increase from the current capital budget.
The budget includes the following, among other items: $2,045,000 for Windham Middle School work, including $1.25 million for a new track with sprinklers and several other items; $46,000 for work to Natchaug Elementary School; $65,000 for work to Sweeney Elementary School; $70,000 for work to North Windham Elementary School; $155,000 for work to Windham Center Elementary School; $150,000 for an additional generator for the heating system at Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy; $27,000 for Windham High School and $75,000 to replace a truck.
Based on the approved budgets, the town mill rate would increase 0.69 mills to 36.2 mills
The town mill rate includes the general government and board of education mill impacts.
Taxpayers in Willimantic will also pay the Willimantic mill rate, which is proposed at 11.19 mills, a flat rate from the current budget.
Combining the proposed town mill rate and proposed Willimantic mill rate, Willimantic taxpayers would pay 47.39 mills, an increase of 0.69 mills.
For a home assessed at $200,000, that entails a $138 increase in taxes.
Taxpayers in the Windham villages will pay the Windham First Taxing District mill rate and the town mill rate.
The Windham First Taxing District mill rate is 2.6, an increase of 0.3 mills.
The Windham First Taxing District budget was approved at a town meeting in April.
Combining the proposed town mill rate and Windham First Taxing District mill rate, taxpayers in the Windham villages will pay a mill rate of 38.8, an increase of 0.99 mills.
For a home assessed at $200,000, that entails a $198 increase in taxes.
