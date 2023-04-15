WILLIMANTIC — Former state historian Walt Woodward and the Band of Steady Habits (BOSH) will perform on April 16 during the “America the Great Cabaret Series.”
The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Eastern CT Veterans Community Center, which is at 47 Crescent St. It is being held by the America Museum.
Tickets cost $10 per person, with all proceeds going to the museum. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
The series features local musical talent whose music educates about local history
Before serving as Connecticut’s fifth state historian and as a UConn faculty member in 2004, Woodward was an award-winning hit songwriter, producer of music for television and radio.
Woodware is also a multi-Clio winning advertising creative director.
The BOSH is an acoustic band that shares their love of history and storytelling. Their presentation will include stories about Irish people in Connecticut.
In addition to Woodward, the band includes Rachel Smith, Teagan Smith, Jeremy Teitelbaum and Duke York.
The band plays banjo, guitars, violin, records, bass and percussion. Some of their music is original but they also perform old and contemporary tunes.
The series is funded by the Leo J. and Rose Pageau Trust.