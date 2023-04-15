Walt Woodward and the BOSH

Walt Woodward and the BOSH (Band of Steady Habits).

 Photo courtesy of the America Museum

WILLIMANTIC — Former state historian Walt Woodward and the Band of Steady Habits (BOSH) will perform on April 16 during the “America the Great Cabaret Series.”

The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Eastern CT Veterans Community Center, which is at 47 Crescent St. It is being held by the America Museum.

