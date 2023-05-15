ANDOVER — The 2023-24 budget proposal for the Town of Andover now heads to the polls.
The budget was reviewed during the annual town meeting held on May 2, which was adjourned to a referendum vote. The spending plan includes funding for the general government, local education at the Andover Elementary School, and regional education at RHAM Junior/Senior High School. The regional budget is now a fixed part of the Andover spending package, as it was approved at a district-wide referendum also held on May 2.