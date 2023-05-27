The Town of Andover will host a vaccination on June 2nd.
The free clinic will offer vaccines and booster shots against coronavirus. No appointments are necessary. The clinic is open to adults and children aged six months and older.
Health insurance cards and photo identification can be brought to the clinic, but vaccines will be given to those without them.
The clinic takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Town Hall is located at 17 School Road