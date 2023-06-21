The Andover Public Library offers two free programs on Wednesday featuring one person with four varied roles.
Robert Markowitz will present a program at 10:30 a.m., and a different program at 6:30 p.m.
Markowitz is also known as “The Guitar Guy,” and his morning program will feature songs the whole family can enjoy on Wednesday, June 21st. The concert will be held outdoors on the patio weather permitting. If it is rainy, the concert will be moved indoors to the lower level. All ages are welcome to attend.
But Markowitz, who was formerly an attorney specializing in criminal law before he left his practice to focus on family – friendly entertainment, is also a clown, popular with children. He has just written a book called “Clown Shoes,” published by Heliotrope Books, that will be released on June 24th.
During the evening program, Markowitz will present “How Writers Create Fiction From Their Lives” as he he discusses how he wrote his book based on his own experiences. Advance copies of his new book will be available at the library for sale.
The library is located at 355 Route 6.
Advance registration for either is not required. For more information, call the main desk at 860.742.7428.