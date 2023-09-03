ANDOVER — The Andover Public Library will host a program on wildlife at the Andover Town Hall on Saturday, September 9.
“Backyard Wildlife: All About Opossums” will be presented by Bill and Pam Lefferts of the Woodstock animal rehabilitation center Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Lefferts will not only introduce the opossum ambassador to attendees, but discuss how to create backyard habitats to help native wildlife survive the winter months, and explain how attendees can help if they encounter an animal in distress.