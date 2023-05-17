Andover residents can now purchase transfer station stickers for the 2023-24 year.
The cost to use the transfer station is $50 per year, which includes two vehicle stickers. All residents must have a sticker on their vehicle when using the transfer station.
The stickers are valid from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Only residential waste may be brought using the stickers; construction debris is not allowed. The transfer station is located at 155 Shoddy Mill Road. It is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
To purchase a sticker, go to the Office of the Town Clerk, located at the Andover Town Hall, 17 School Road. Stickers can be purchased with cash, or by check made payable to the Town of Andover. Vehicle registrations should be shown to the Town Clerk.