WILLIMANTIC — High school students are encouraged to apply to attend Quinebaug Middle College or Arts at the Capitol Theater performing arts high school next school year.
QMC is located at the Danielson campus of Quinebaug Valley Community College.
The program offers high school students the opportunity to earn a high school diploma while also earning free, transferable college credits.
QMC and ACT are administered by EastConn, a public, non-profit, regional educational service center.
Students at QMC choose one of six pathways: Liberal Arts & Humanities, Education, Business/Leadership, Engineering, Manufacturing and Health Sciences.
“Our school provides opportunities for students to develop their self-agency through voice and choice,” EastConn Director of K-12 Magnet Schools and Leading and Learning Diane Dugas said. “As students develop confidence and skills, they take college classes that build their pathway resume while saving significant costs for their future success.”
ACT, which is at 896 Main St., is held in the historic Capitol Theater.
Approximately 135 students attend ACT from all over the region, with approximately 30 students in each grade.
Students at ACT choose from seven pathways: acting, creative writing, dance, media arts, technical theater, integrated arts and management and music.
For more information about the two programs, to download an application or to schedule a Shadow Day, visit eastconn.org/act or www.eastconn.org/qmc.