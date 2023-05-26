The towns of Lebanon, Coventry, Mansfield and Columbia will celebrate Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies in the coming days.
The Town of Lebanon will be the first to hold its parade, which will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. on the Lebanon Town Green.
This year’s parade theme as determined by the American Legion is “Lebanon Appreciates our Vietnam Veterans.”
Coventry will begin its Memorial Day proceedings on Sunday. That day, American Legion Post 52 Color Guard, Firing Squad and Scout Troop 65 will render honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery starting at 2 p.m.
After that, the American Legion will proceed to the New Coventry Cemetery at 2:30 p.m., the Center Cemetery on Route 44 at 3 p.m., then the North Coventry Cemetery on Grant Hill Road, the Silver Street Cemetery, the Wrights Mills Cemetery on South Street and conclude at the Nathan Hale Cemetery on Lake Street.
Coventry’s town parade will take place Monday. It will assemble at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Green located at the intersection of Lake Street and High Street.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. and march along Lake Street and Main Street to Bradbury Lane and disband at the old town garage where soft drinks will be available to all participating units.
Mansfield will hold its Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 195 and Bassetts Bridge Road in Mansfield Center and will travel north on 195, turn down Cemetery Road to the New Mansfield Center Cemetery.
State Police will be stopping traffic for a short time on Route 195 while the parade takes place.
A short ceremony following the parade will be held at the cemetery with Reverend Michael Newhart from the First Baptist Church of Mansfield offering the Invocation and Benediction, local Veteran Christopher Paulhus will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Music for the parade and the ceremony will be provided by the Mansfield Middle School band and the E.O. Smith High School band.
Three volleys will be fired and taps will be sounded at both the New Mansfield Center Cemetery and the Old Mansfield Cemetery in honor of the fallen.
Members of the local girl scout and boy scout troops will also participate in the ceremony. The boy scouts also placed American flags on the veterans’ graves.
The Town of Mansfield invites all veterans and active duty personnel to march at the head of the parade.
Veterans and active duty personnel as well as those driving classic and vintage vehicles should meet to march in the parade on Bassetts Bridge Road at 8:30 a.m.
In the event of inclement weather, an abbreviated ceremony will be held in the Mansfield Middle School gymnasium at 9 a.m. Monday.
Columbia will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial on the Town Green in front of Columbia Town Hall. There, several speakers will say a few words regarding Memorial Day and a wreath will be laid on the Veteran’s Memorial.
Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said that while Memorial Day is a holiday, it is also a very somber affair.
“It’s an opportunity for all of us to pay our respects to those that made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and wear the uniform,” he said.