Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth (right) and Deputy Mayor Ben Shaiken (left) march in the Town of Mansfield’s Memorial Day Parade last year.

 Connor Linskey | Staff

The towns of Lebanon, Coventry, Mansfield and Columbia will celebrate Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies in the coming days.

The Town of Lebanon will be the first to hold its parade, which will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. on the Lebanon Town Green.

