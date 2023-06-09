Michelle Allison’s Garden-Mansfield-June 9, 2023

The water feature at Michelle Allison’s garden. Her garden is a new addition to this year’s Art and Garden Tour of Northeastern Connecticut.

 Art and Garden Tour of Northeastern Connecticut

Nine professional artists’ private gardens in Ashford, Mansfield, Coventry and Willington will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday as part of this year’s Art and Garden Tour of Northeastern Connecticut.

This will be the eighth year the tour has been held. Suzy Staubuch, one of the artists whose work will be featured in the tour, said that the tour was created so local artists could share their work as well as their gardens.

