Nine professional artists’ private gardens in Ashford, Mansfield, Coventry and Willington will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday as part of this year’s Art and Garden Tour of Northeastern Connecticut.
This will be the eighth year the tour has been held. Suzy Staubuch, one of the artists whose work will be featured in the tour, said that the tour was created so local artists could share their work as well as their gardens.
“We got together eight years ago and decided to do one tour together to share our art and gardens,” she said.
Guests will be able to take free self-guided tours through each of the gardens. The gardens, which vary in style, include a woodland trail, acres of mountain laurel, two sculpture gardens, fountains, pools, a wildflower meadow, stone arches, paths, an abundance of flowers, shrubs, trees, vegetables and herbs.
Art work, much of it horticulturally inspired, will be available to purchase at each of the gardens. Additional guest artists will also be on hand at each location.
Willow Tree Pottery, located at 24 Bebbington Road in Ashford, is one of the gardens included in the tour. Set in an old hay field, this garden includes arbors, informational hedges, stone benches as well as an armillary.
Step into an enchanting world of colorful flowers, vegetables, berry bushes and herbs at the Barbara Timberman Watercolor Paintings garden located at 1194 Main Street in Coventry.
Fenton River Studio, located at 287 Gurleyville Road in Mansfield, features a highly original garden bursting with sculptures and flowers.
A lush mix of fruit, flowers and vegetables as well as a goldfish pond can be found at the Flying Dragon Farm Studio located at 533 Chaffeeville Road in Mansfield.
Khuyay Farm on 441 Warrenville Road in Mansfield features an alpaca farm with fenced pasture land, a red barn, gnarled old trees and wildflowers. There is also a shade garden.
New to the Art and Garden Tour this year is Michelle Allison’s garden at 638 Browns Road in Mansfield. Her garden includes perennials, a water feature as well as stunning architectural elements.
Ellie and Scott Rhoades’ garden between their house and Scott’s art studio on 422 Browns Road in Mansfield boasts stone arches, formal borders, terraces, a pool, fruit trees, a vegetable garden and more.
The Holes in the Woods garden on 17 Lustig Road in Willington features streams, a half-acre pond, colorful wildflower meadow and acres of mountain laurel. Two miles of named woodland trails wind through an abundance of ferns, moss and rocks are also part of the garden.
Rounding out the Art and Garden Tour is the garden at the NC Bunnell Studio at 12 Red Oak Hill in Willington. This garden includes a rock garden, collection of lilacs, towering rhododendrons, a perennial garden, fish pond and quiet stream.
The Art and Garden Tour is a member of the Last Green Valley, a 35-town National Heritage Corridor in eastern Connecticut and south-central Massachusetts.
For more information on the Art and Garden Tour, visit the tour’s website at artgardenct.com.