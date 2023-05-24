WILLIMANTIC — Members of the community can view the work of Coventry Arts Guild members during a show and sale at the Eastern CT Veterans Center.
The “Coventry Arts Guild Member Show,” which began at the beginning of the month and ends May 26, is being held at the Coffee Break Gallery. The Eastern CT Veterans Community Center at 47 Crescent St.
The exhibit, which is sponsored by Windham Arts, features a dozen artists, mostly painters. It was curated by Coventry Arts Guild President Richard White.
Windham Arts is a regional arts organization that promotes arts, heritage, culture and tourism in 36 towns.
One of the painters is Barbara Timberman, who recently received an award at Art Center East for her watercolor painting.
First time exhibitors Dan O’Neil and Xiaohong Song will also be in the show. The following artists will also be in the Connecticut Art and Garden Tour: Scott Rhoades, Timberman, Aline Hoffman, Kathy Lepak, John Starinovich and White.
In addition to the painters, Starinovich is displaying his tree sculptures, which he creates using tree holes from downed trees and adorns with mirrors, stones and other items.
The Connecticut Art and Garden Tour is on June 10 and June 11.
The Coventry Arts Guild Member Show is open from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Coventry Arts Guild is a not-for-profit, 501c3 supported by CT Humanities and the town of Coventry.