The elevator at the Artspace building, which broke down on April 10, was scheduled to be repaired on Monday. The building is at 480 Main St., Willimantic.

WILLIMANTIC — After being down for eight days, the elevator at the Artspace building was expected to be repaired on Monday.

The situation was reported by the tenant’s union to the Windham code enforcement department last week.

