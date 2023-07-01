ASHFORD — The Ashford Farmers Market runs every Sunday through October.
The market includes full-time vendors who return each week and guest vendors who make surprise appearances. There are also food trucks and live musical entertainment from local bands.
“Our farmers market has some new vendors,” said Elaine Wilmes-Pandolfo, one of the organizers of the weekly event. “There are tomatoes and cukes already started as plants in a greenhouse. We have a fried chicken food truck visiting a few times.”
A&Z Apiaries of Hampton, with honey
Barton Farms of Scotland, offering eggs, fruits and vegetables;
B-Z-B Farm of Canterbury, with beef, chicken, goat, lamb, and rabbit meat, eggs, and soaps;
Country Comfort Cooking of Sterling, featuring baked goods and prepared meals;
Dzen’s Farm of Ellington, offering strawberries;
Ethier Farm of South Glastonbury, with apples, blueberries, raspberries, peaches, and plums;
Foliota Farm of Mansfield Center, with flowers and herbs
Fox View Farm of Canterbury, bringing blueberries and vegetables;
Hundred Acre Farm of Canterbury, providing apple sauce, fruit butter, jams, and jellies; with wide options for diabetic customers;
KD Crop Farms of Chaplin, selling eggs, herbs, jam, pickles, plants, produce, and relishes;
Keith’s Kreations of Danielson, contributing baked treats;
Madmanmicros of Mansfield Center, featuring microgreens;
Twin Beaks of Columbia, serving locally-sourced fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and egg sandwiches;
Waddicors Winterplace Farm and Creamery, selling pub cheese and cheese curds
Willow Valley Farm of Willington, featuring blueberries, mushrooms, and heirloom vegetables.
Items for sale vary from week to week depending on weather and growing seasons. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday until the end of October. It is located at 25 Tremko Lane.