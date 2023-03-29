ASHFORD — Ashford residents are speaking out against changes to the town’s zoning regulations that would allow for large warehouses and distribution centers in the municipality.
If approved, the new regulations would allow Ashford Realty Trust LLC and Campanelli Rodolakis Acquisition LLC to build a 1.1 million square foot warehouse on I-84 at Exit 72 in Ashford. The applicant originally submitted their request that the regulations be changed to the Ashford Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 9.