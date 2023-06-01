Willi EASTCONN Arts at the Capitol Theater 1

The Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school.

 File Photo

MANSFIELD — Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school students will showcase their work during the 20th anniversary of “VideoFest” tonight.

The event will begin at 8:45 p.m. at the Mansfield Drive-in, which is at 228 Stafford Rd. in Mansfield Center.

Tags