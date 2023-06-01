MANSFIELD — Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school students will showcase their work during the 20th anniversary of “VideoFest” tonight.
The event will begin at 8:45 p.m. at the Mansfield Drive-in, which is at 228 Stafford Rd. in Mansfield Center.
It is expected to run for approximately 90 minutes.
“We are thrilled to be able to host our VideoFest at the Mansfield Drive-in,” ACT Principal Sarah Mallory said in a press release. “It’s a great opportunity to connect with the community and showcase student work outside of the ACT building.”
This is the first time the event is being held at the drive-in.
During the event, students will show their short-films, animations, music videos and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and portable radios.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Drinks and snacks will be sold at the concession stand.
Media arts is one of seven pathways offered to students at ACT, which is at 896 Main St. in Willimantic.
The school is administered by EASTCONN, a public, non-profit regional educational service center that has been serving northeastern Connecticut since 1980.
Students in that program study audio production, Photoshop, animation, video game design and music editing/creation.
The other pathways are acting, dance, creative writing, integrated arts & management, music and technical theater.