Mark Davist guitarist Fletcher Library

Classical guitarist Mark Davis.

 Courtesy of the Fletcher Memorial Library

The last concert in the Music at the Fletch summer series will bring people “bach” to the Fletcher Memorial Library.

“Bach in the Garden” will be performed by Grammy-nominated classical guitarist Mark Davis on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. Davis will also perform pieces from contemporary Spanish and Latin American composers, and translate Johann Sebastian Bach’s compositions for the lute and violin to his guitar instead.

