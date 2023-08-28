The last concert in the Music at the Fletch summer series will bring people “bach” to the Fletcher Memorial Library.
“Bach in the Garden” will be performed by Grammy-nominated classical guitarist Mark Davis on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. Davis will also perform pieces from contemporary Spanish and Latin American composers, and translate Johann Sebastian Bach’s compositions for the lute and violin to his guitar instead.
“I find that many of Bach’s original works for lute and unaccompanied violin work marvelously well on the modern guitar, which brings a freshness and intimacy to the sound of these pieces,” Davis said.
Davis, a Hampton resident, has previously played at the Fletcher Memorial Library for multiple benefits. During the coronavirus pandemic, he performed weekly outdoor “Bach in the Garden” concerts, providing free entertainment for the community while meeting health and safety restrictions He has performed with the Big Jump Band, the Faux Nellies, the Mark and Beverly Davis Duo, and the Providence Mandolin Orchestra.
All of the concerts through the Music at the Fletch series have been offered free of charge, and this one will be as well; however, donations will be accepted at this performance to help fund free concerts at the library next summer.
“Bach in the Garden” will take place in the library’s butterfly garden, located at 257 Main Street/Route 97.
For more information, call the main desk at 860-455-1086.