Barrows Closed after Car Fire

This Mazda pick-up was destroyed during a car fire outside Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy on Tuckie Road this morning.

No one was injured during the fire. 

Michelle Warren

WINDHAM- Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy is closed today following a car fire outside the building this morning. 

  The magnet school is at 141 Tuckie Rd. in North Windham.