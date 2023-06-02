Barrows Closed after Car Fire

WINDHAM- Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy is closed today following a car fire outside the building this morning.
The magnet school is at 141 Tuckie Rd. in North Windham.
North Windham Fire Chief Nicholas DelMastro said the fire was reported to dispatch at about 6:37 a.m.
“It's unfortunate that the situation happened but at least there were no students in the building at the time,” he said.
The vehicle, a Mazda pick-up truck, is owned by a Barrows staff member.
Windham Fire Marshal Michael Walker said the fire originated in the engine compartment, but he is unsure if an electrical or mechanical issue caused the fire, or both.
He said there is not much to “sift through” when there is a vehicle fire of that magnitude.
Walker said the owner of the truck indicated that it hadn’t been driven or had maintenance performed on it in some time.
He said the truck owner saw smoke coming from underneath the hood and when she opened it, she saw flames so she called for help.
Windham Public Schools Facilities Director Dawn Thomacos said Walker directed that school be closed as a “precaution” since there was an odor of smoke in the building.
“There’s really no damage inside,” she said.
According to a notification from Windham Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg to parents at about 8 a.m., Walker directed school be closed at 7:15 a.m.
That did not impact any other schools in the district, with all other schools open today.
Buses that had already picked up students from Barrows brought the children back to their bus stops and parents were asked to pick up their children from the bus stops.
“Please note bus drivers will not leave children unattended,” Youngberg wrote. “We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but student and staff safety remain our top priority.”
While outside the school this morning, Barrows Principal Timothy Maclure said he expected school to be “back up and running” on Monday.
Thomacos said the owner of the truck notified staff inside the building and the head custodian tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.
She said the school district will need to go through the insurance company to determine how much it will cost to repair the damage on the outside of the building.
Thomacos said she was thankful no one was injured during the fire.
“Property could always be replaced,” she said.
DelMastro said approximately 35 firefighters responded from different departments to the fire, which was a second-alarm fire.
The higher an alarm, the more resources are required, with a first-alarm fire being the least serious type of fire.
“Everybody worked together seamlessly,” DelMastro said.
In addition to North Windham, firefighters from South Windham, Windham Center, Willimantic, University of Connecticut, Mansfield, Columbia and Scotland fire departments responded.
The Scotland Fire Department brought an ambulance to the scene.
“The car fire was knocked down pretty quickly but there was some minor extension to the building,” DelMastro said.
He said firefighters had to remove paneling to make sure there was no fire inside the building.
“Some of the paneling and insulation on the outside was burning,” DelMastro said.
He said there was a “moderate” smoke condition in one corridor of the building on the main floor.
DelMastro said personnel from the North Central District Health Department responded because there was smoke in the building.
“We used an exhaustion fan to clear it out and that took an hour, I would say," he said.
DelMastro estimated that between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.
Maclure said he appreciated the work of the firefighters and everyone else who responded to the fire.
“I think they did a great job,” he said.
Maclure said field trips to Sturbridge Village, a beach in Waterford and Connecticut Science Center were canceled today.
“We’re trying to reschedule everything,” he said.
Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter-@mwarrentc.