SCOTLAND — The Bass Road Bridge will be closed in Scotland beginning next week.
Repair work on the bridge span over the Merrick Brook will begin June 26 and the closure is anticipated to last two months.
The bridge was inspected by the Connecticut Department of Transportation in February 2020, which found that there were voids under the footings of the abutments and the wing walls.
The bridge was temporarily closed at that time, until the Board of Selectmen installed a pre-fabricated bridge over the span for one-lane traffic a few months later.
The temporary bridge was intended to serve only a few years.
The project formally went out to bid earlier this spring. The winning bidder was Suchocki and Sons, a contractor based in Preston. The bid for the cost of the project was $269,842.
During the closure, original portions of the bridge will be removed, and the existing bridge abutments will be modified. The bridge deck will be replaced.
Road closure signs are posted at the intersection of Bass Road, Plains Road, and Station Road, and at the intersection of Bass Road and Gager Road, so motorists will be made aware of detours in the area. Residents who neighbor the bridge will have access to their homes on either side of the bridge.