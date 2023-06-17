WILLIMANTIC — Due to forecasted rain, the town of Windham is postponing “Battle of the Bands,” which was scheduled to be held at Shaboo Stage tonight.
A new date hasn’t been announced yet.
The event was designed to be family-friendly and have bounce houses, as well as mobile food trucks from local vendors. Local vineyards were scheduled to hold a wine tasting for those ages 21 and older.
Bands from a variety of genres were scheduled to perform, including hip-hop, pop, punk rock, reggae and alternative rock. Each band is required to play two songs.
During the upcoming event, bands will be awarded the following prizes: $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.