ANDOVER — The much-anticipated finale to Andover’s 175th anniversary celebration will finally take place on August 12.
The Beach Bash Barbeque will be held at the Andover Lake Beach from 1-6 p.m.
The town began celebrating its milestone birthday on May 18, the exact anniversary of its incorporation by the State of Connecticut in 1848. That ceremony included concerts from schoolchildren, a proclamation from state legislators, a commemorative poetry reading, speeches from local dignitaries and the burial of a time capsule.
The celebration continued throughout the next few weeks, with a festival, historic tours and special lectures and programs. The grand finale, the Beach Bash Barbecue, was intended to be held on June 24, the 175th day of the year, but storms in the forecast changed those plans.
Aside from the date, the plans for the big finale remain mostly the same, although the hours have now been extended from the original time of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the time of 1-6 p.m.
The event is jointly hosted by the Andover 175th Anniversary Committee and the Andover Lake Property Owners Association. The man-made, privately-owned Andover Lake was formed in 1927.
Hot dogs and hamburgers will be grilled and served between 1 and 3 p.m., and ice-cream from the Kona Ice Cream Truck will be available from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Live musical entertainment will be presented by local band, The Rockin’ Heartbeats, from 3-6 p.m.
Admission to the event is free of charge.
The Andover Lake Beach is located at 15 West Street Extension.