Andover 175th PHOTO

Andover First Selectman Jeffrey Maguire speaks at the 175th anniversary ceremony on May 18 as historian Soctt Yeomans, Selectwoman Paula King, and Anniversary Committee Chair Catherine Magaldi-Lewis look on.

 Traci Hastings

ANDOVER — The much-anticipated finale to Andover’s 175th anniversary celebration will finally take place on August 12.

The Beach Bash Barbeque will be held at the Andover Lake Beach from 1-6 p.m.

Tags