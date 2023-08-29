WILLIMANTIC — A new series sponsored by The Friends of the Garden on the Bridge is designed to drum up ideas about how to beautify public spaces in town.
The sessions for the free series, “Placemaking: Making it Happen,” will be held at the Willimantic Public Library on the following dates: Sept. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21, all from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. for each session.
The mayor, town council, town manager, department heads and chairs of various boards and commissions in Windham have been invited, including the Economic Development Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission.
It is also open to the public.
