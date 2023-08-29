Garden on the Bridge
WILLIMANTIC — A new series sponsored by The Friends of the Garden on the Bridge is designed to drum up ideas about how to beautify public spaces in town.

The sessions for the free series, “Placemaking: Making it Happen,” will be held at the Willimantic Public Library on the following dates: Sept. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21, all from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.