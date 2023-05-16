ANDOVER — Big events are planned to mark Andover’s big birthday this year.
The town turns 175 in 2023 and an anniversary committee has been working on plans to commemorate the event.
The celebration kicks off on May 18 to mark the anniversary of the town’s Incorporation Day 175 years ago. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the gazebo at the Andover Town Hall, located at 17 School Road.
The party continues on May 20 with a Family Fun Festival Day. The event will feature food trucks and entertainment for the whole family, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Andover Elementary School, located at 35 School Road. Historian Scott Yeomans will also present a program at the community room at the Andover Town Hall at 2 p.m. that day.
Two events will be held on the same day on June 3. The Funky Monkey Artisan Fair will be held at two locations off of Route 6, one at Scott’s Tree Farm and one at Over AndOver store, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking for this event is available at 11 Bunker Hill Road. Meanwhile, cemetery tours will also take place. A guided walk through historical stones at the Olde Andover Burying Ground will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and a tour of the Townsend Cemetery will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Next up in the slate of events is a nature hike through the Doris Chamberlain Preserve on June 4, from 9 am. to 11 a.m. The preserve is off of Route 316.
Tours of some distinct local landmarks will be held on June 10. A tour of notable Andover gardens will be held at 9 a.m. The meeting place is the Andover Congregational Church, located at 359 Route 6. At 2 p.m., members of the community can gather at the Andover Public Library, located at 355 Route 6, for a discussion of the hand-painted mural on the side of the building that features many of Andover’s best-known icons.
Tours of a different sort will be held on June 17. A discussion of pollinators and the plants they like best, with a look at places where those plants can be found locally, will be held at 197 Hebron Road from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The final celebration will be coincide with the 175th day of the year, on June 24. A Beach Barbecue Party will take place at the town beach on Andover Lake. The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.