Willimantic Police advised motorists of road closures tomorrow, the day of the Boom Box Parade.
The following road closures will be in place:
- Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Mansfield Avenue to Jackson Street from approximately 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bridge Street will be closed to all traffic from Mountain Street to Main Street from approximately 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- High Street will be closed to all traffic South of Valley Street from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no access from High Street onto Main Street during that time.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Jillson Square and travels down Main Street.
Police advised motorists to expect significant traffic delays in the area of Valley Street and Jillson Square throughout the morning.