WILLIMANTIC — Instead of attending the traditional Fourth of July parade in her hometown of Canterbury, Laurie Lamot attends the Boom Box Parade in Willimantic every year.
“It’s always entertaining,” said Lamot, who grew up in Windham and works for the town.
This year, some of the highlights of the quirky Fourth of July parade included “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” float by Willimantic Brewing Co. and a “traveling fish head” from members of the Traveling Fish Head Club of Northeast Connecticut.
