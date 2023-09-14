Curtis Ehler Bottom Line Party

Windham resident Curtis Ehler is running for board of education on the Bottom Line Party slate during the Nov. 7 election.

 Tracy Lambert

WINDHAM — At a time when it is difficult to find candidates to run for local office, the Bottom Line Party is running three of their own candidates during the Nov. 7 election.

“We’re not the only town, but it seems difficult to find people to run,” The Bottom Line Party chairman/co-founder Mark Doyle said.