WINDHAM — At a time when it is difficult to find candidates to run for local office, the Bottom Line Party is running three of their own candidates during the Nov. 7 election.
“We’re not the only town, but it seems difficult to find people to run,” The Bottom Line Party chairman/co-founder Mark Doyle said.
The three Bottom Liners running for office are: former mayor Ernest Eldridge, who is running for town council at-large; his wife, longtime board of finance member Anita Sebestyen, who is running for board of finance, and Curtis Ehler, who is running for a two-year term on the board of education.
Eldridge was cross-endorsed by the Republicans.
Ehler, who lost in his bid for town council in 2021, has not served on a board in town before. He currently works at the Windham Region No Freeze Project, a shelter and hospitality center in Willimantic.
“He’s been very involved,” Doyle said. “He’s a good, young candidate who I think will do very well.”
Doyle said there was a “little extra hurdle” because as an independent party, the Bottom Line Party had to circulate petitions to qualify to run someone for town council at-large, which is a new position.
Previously, any Windham resident could vote for any town council member they wanted, regardless of where the voter lived in town. Now, however, town council members running “at large” are running throughout the whole town, while those running in either Willimantic or the villages can only be voted on by people living in those parts of town.
In addition to running three of their own, The Bottom Line Party also cross-endorsed four Republicans: Windham Republican Town Committee Chairman Mike Desaulniers, who is running for mayor; Tony Fantoli, who is running for re-election on the town council; current board of education member Brendan O’Neil, who is running for a four-year term on the board of education, and Roger Morin, who is running for town council in Willimantic.
Doyle said the Bottom Line doesn’t necessarily want to cross endorse candidates, because it wants to continue to be seen as an independent party. However, he said they cross-endorsed four people because there were only a few Bottom Liners interested in running for office.
Doyle, who is a member of the Windham Board of Education, said it is more challenging now than it used to be to find candidates to run for local elected office or get involved in other volunteer groups.
“At the school level, we have to scrounge to get parents involved in the PTO’s,” he said.
Doyle said it’s possible that people are “burnt out” with national politics.
“It’s just a different time,” he said.
Doyle said there are also more positions to fill than there have been in the past.
Under the recently revised town charter, the Willimantic Taxing District Board is separate from the town council. Previously, the members of the town council who lived in Willimantic were also members of the Willimantic Taxing District Board.