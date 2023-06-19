UConn Science One Ribbon Cutting

(l-r) Rep. Kathy Kennedy; Rep. Tim Ackert and his grandson, Jameson; Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth; Mansfield Mayor Toni Moran; President Radenka Maric; Sen. MD Rahman; Rep. Gregg Haddad; Sen. Cathy Osten; Rep. Holly Cheeseman; Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz; Sen. Mae Flexer; Provost Anne D’Alleva; Trustee Philip Rubin; Student Trustee Aanya Mehta; and Institute for Materials Science Director Steven Suib join together at the dedication of the Science One Research Center on June 15, 2023.

 Peter Morenus/UConn Photo

STORRS — State leaders and industry partners joined the UConn community to formally celebrate the opening of the state-of-the-art Science 1 facility in Storrs Thursday.

“Science 1 is transforming the way we educate,” UConn President Radenka Maric said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the brand-new facility on King Hill Road. “This new building will support our efforts for federal funding and support our industry in the state. We want to be at the top of innovation in Connecticut. I always tell people Connecticut is a state of innovation, we are just too humble to tell people how innovative we are.”

