WINDHAM — Approximately four acres burned during a brush fire at Builder’s Concrete East in North Windham Tuesday afternoon.
According to North Windham Assistant Fire Chief Cody Lemire, no one was injured during the fire, which was reported to dispatch around 1:30 p.m.
Builder’s Concrete East is at 79 Boston Post Road.
Windham Fire Marshal Michael Walker said the cause of the fire was “undetermined” and that there wasn’t any physical evidence of “foul play.”
The fire occurred during a “Red Flag warning” issued by the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection this week.
The alert indicates that critical fire conditions are either currently occurring or will be shortly.
While the warning is in place, fires may start rapidly and be difficult to extinguish.
Lemire said approximately 50 firefighters responded from several area fire departments on Tuesday.
He said the fire was a “decent size” but everyone worked together cohesively and there was a “really good outcome.”
“It had the potential to be a lot larger than it was…” Lemire said, noting that the fire didn’t reach any buildings.
He said brush fire season normally starts around in mid-March.
“I can’t even count how many brush fires are actively going on right now,” Lemire said Tuesday night, noting that there were several brush fires underway in other towns. “Thankfully, this is the only one in Windham so far.”
He said firefighters were on scene for approximately four-and-a-half hours.
“That area is so windy that it has a high probability of rekindling if we didn’t make sure that it was out,” Lemire said.
He said there was a “steep terrain” on the site.
Lemire said a Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedic and Columbia ambulance were on standby in case one of the firefighters was injured while putting out the fire.
He said initially, North Windham, South Windham and Windham Center fire departments responded.
After a determination that more resources were needed, firefighters from Columbia, Lebanon, Mansfield, Willimantic, Scotland and Chaplin fire departments were called in.
Firefighters from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded.
“We’ve very thankful for our mutual aid departments that came in because without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Lemire said.
He said multiple people reported the fire to dispatch, including Windham Hospital paramedics who were in the area.