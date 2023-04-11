Brush Fire in North Windham destroys Four Acres

Richard Schenk, a fire control officer in DEEP's Eastern district, was one of about 50 firefighters who responded to a brush fire in North Windham Tuesday afternoon. It took almost five hours to extinguish the fire.

 Marc Scrivener

 

WINDHAM — Approximately four acres  burned during a brush fire at Builder’s Concrete East in North Windham Tuesday afternoon.

